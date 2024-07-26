Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Up 0.7 %
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
