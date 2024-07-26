Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Insider Buys £11,300.16 in Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Will Holland acquired 1,130,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,300.16 ($14,614.80).
Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Europa Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.48 ($0.02).
About Europa Oil & Gas
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Europa Oil & Gas
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.