Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Insider Buys £11,300.16 in Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Will Holland acquired 1,130,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,300.16 ($14,614.80).

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Europa Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

