Evercore ISI Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $76.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $648,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

