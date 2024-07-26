Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,424 shares of company stock worth $207,009. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 714,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 116,591 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

