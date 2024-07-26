Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Trading 13% Higher

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 514,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 167,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Expion360 Trading Down 11.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 126.26% and a negative net margin of 140.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expion360 Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

