Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Exponent Trading Down 0.6 %

EXPO stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 359,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,100. Exponent has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,710,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $668,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

