Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.9%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.79 and last traded at $114.42. 2,696,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,577,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

