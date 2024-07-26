Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 12.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

