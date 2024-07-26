Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Federated Hermes has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Federated Hermes has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,288. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

