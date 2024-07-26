Fetch.ai Price Hits $1.27 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $87.18 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00001864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00042265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

