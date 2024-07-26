Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,088,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 246,543 shares.The stock last traded at $166.92 and had previously closed at $173.37.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

