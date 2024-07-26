Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.01

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 444267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.04.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.76%.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
