Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Argus

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Argus from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $42.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,523,670. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.