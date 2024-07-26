Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Findev Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter. Findev had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.36%.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

