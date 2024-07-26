Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

Finning International Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

