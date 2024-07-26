First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.
First American Financial Stock Up 2.9 %
FAF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 682,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96.
First American Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on FAF
First American Financial Company Profile
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First American Financial
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.