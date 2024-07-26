First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

FAF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 682,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

