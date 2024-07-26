First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Invests $319,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,339,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.9 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 9,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

