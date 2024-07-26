First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at Cormark

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.88.

Shares of FM opened at C$16.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.48.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

