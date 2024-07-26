First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Up 1.8%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $232.87 and last traded at $227.04. Approximately 951,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,513,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays upped their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.96.

First Solar Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

