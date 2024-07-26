FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.
FirstCash Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.87. 505,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
FirstCash Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
About FirstCash
FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.
