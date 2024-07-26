Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65 to $8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +6 to +8% yr/yr or $20.239 billion to $20.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.650-8.800 EPS.
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FI traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.87. 1,194,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
