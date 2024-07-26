Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65 to $8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +6 to +8% yr/yr or $20.239 billion to $20.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.650-8.800 EPS.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.87. 1,194,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.