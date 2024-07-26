Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,227,200 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the June 30th total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,272.0 days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

Shares of Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

About Flat Glass Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.