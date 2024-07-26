Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,227,200 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the June 30th total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,272.0 days.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
Shares of Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.
About Flat Glass Group
