Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $31.82. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flex shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 1,048,813 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Flex by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 593,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Flex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

