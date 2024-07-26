Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 122.6% in July

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FCSMF remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
About Focus Graphite
