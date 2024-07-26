Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.11.

NYSE:FBIN traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 3,359,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

