Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading 71.1% Higher

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)'s stock price shot up 71.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

