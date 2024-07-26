Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Trading Up 0.1%

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 47,320 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,824.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

