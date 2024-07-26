Franklin Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,652 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 828% compared to the average daily volume of 1,255 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,715. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

