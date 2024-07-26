Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,014 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,164,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Best Buy by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9,155.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 532,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 526,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,339,000 after acquiring an additional 518,920 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.43. 1,122,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.