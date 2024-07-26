FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.23.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after acquiring an additional 533,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,039,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 71,904 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

