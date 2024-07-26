FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting updated its FY24 guidance to $8.10-8.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.100-8.600 EPS.

Shares of FCN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

