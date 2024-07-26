FY2024 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Increased by Zacks Research

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Associated Banc Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.93 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,835,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,776,000 after buying an additional 229,552 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 728,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.