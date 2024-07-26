GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

GAILF remained flat at $16.25 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088. GAIL has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

