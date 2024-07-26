GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
GAILF remained flat at $16.25 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088. GAIL has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
