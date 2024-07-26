GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 3.3%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.65. 2,790,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 25,493,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.54 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $84,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

