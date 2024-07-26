Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BWS Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 4.1 %

GTX opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

