Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Down 3.2%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 163,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 132,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$55.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

