GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GATX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,649. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

