Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.300-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.3 billion-$23.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.8 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.30-9.50 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $137.97 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

