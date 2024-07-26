Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 44.0% in July

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 117,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GILT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 136,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,321. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $267.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.

GILT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,843 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth $3,521,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 403,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

