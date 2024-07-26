Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

