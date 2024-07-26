Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.04

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 181401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -631.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.