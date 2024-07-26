Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

