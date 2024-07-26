Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the June 30th total of 405,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMGI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 5,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,950. Golden Matrix Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Golden Matrix Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

