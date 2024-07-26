Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grab Stock Down 7.1 %

Grab stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 34,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Grab has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Grab accounts for approximately 0.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

