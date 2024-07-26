Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the June 30th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 8,163.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Graham by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 65,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,650. The firm has a market cap of $358.28 million, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Graham has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

