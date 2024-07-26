GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSDD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 438,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,316. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

