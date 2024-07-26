GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 292.5% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,876. GreenFirst Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
See Also
