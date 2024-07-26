GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 292.5% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,876. GreenFirst Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

