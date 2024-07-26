GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Trading Down 12.8%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34. 135,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 58,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.07 million during the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.