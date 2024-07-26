Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.53.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.6 %

Halliburton stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after buying an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

