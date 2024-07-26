Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 200630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

